Stefon Diggs, Jerry Jeudy Join Brandon Marshall to Aid Florida Hospital Workers

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall led a group of players to help hospital workers in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports.

Stefon Diggs, Jason Pierre-Paul and Jerry Jeudy were among those who joined Marshall to donate thousands of meals to the health staff, also including juices and smoothies from juice company Raw Juce so they can "recover like athletes."

"It's important that our health care workers recover," Marshall said. "... We need them to be mentally and physically and emotionally strong for the rest of this fight."

It's been a big offseason for each of these players, with Pierre-Paul signing a two-year, $27 million to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills. Jeudy is preparing for the upcoming NFL draft after an impressive career at Alabama.

But they were still able to make time to help others in need.