Stefon Diggs, Jerry Jeudy Join Brandon Marshall to Aid Florida Hospital Workers

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Marshall before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall led a group of players to help hospital workers in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports

Stefon Diggs, Jason Pierre-Paul and Jerry Jeudy were among those who joined Marshall to donate thousands of meals to the health staff, also including juices and smoothies from juice company Raw Juce so they can "recover like athletes."

"It's important that our health care workers recover," Marshall said. "... We need them to be mentally and physically and emotionally strong for the rest of this fight."

It's been a big offseason for each of these players, with Pierre-Paul signingtwo-year, $27 million to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills. Jeudy is preparing for the upcoming NFL draft after an impressive career at Alabama.

But they were still able to make time to help others in need.

Video Play Button

Related

    NFL Discussing Shorter Season

    League is examining options due to COVID-19, including shorter season or closing off stadiums to fans (Washington Post)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Discussing Shorter Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2017 NFL Draft

    Mahomes rightfully goes No. 1 as we redo one of the deeper classes in recent memory ✍

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Re-Drafting the 2017 NFL Draft

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Love a 1st- or 4th-Rd. Talent?

    @MikeFreemanNFL spoke to multiple execs and scouts, and no one is on the same page about Jordan Love

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is Love a 1st- or 4th-Rd. Talent?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns Remake Classic Unis

    Cleveland brings back its old-school look with new jerseys 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns Remake Classic Unis

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report