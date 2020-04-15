Rams' Jared Goff Open to Restructuring Contract to Help Free Up Salary-Cap Space

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 15, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 29: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 31-24 in a game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff signed a four-year, $134 million extension last September that guaranteed him an NFL-record $110 million.

However, the 2016 No. 1 overall pick told reporters during a Wednesday Zoom call that he's open to a team-friendly restructure:

Per Spotrac, the Rams are $6.2 million over the cap, last in the NFL.

Goff carries a $36 million cap hit in 2020. The Rams are also burdened with $20.15 million in dead cap money after releasing All-Pro running back Todd Gurley on March 19.

Goff addressed Gurley's release as well as the Rams' trade of receiver Brandin Cooks on Wednesday:

L.A. dealt Cooks to the Houston Texans for a second-round pick in this year's draft and 2022 fourth-rounder earlier this month.

The Rams had a disappointing 2019 after lighting the league on fire in 2018 with a 13-3 regular-season record before losing Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots.

Goff saw an individual drop-off as well. 

In 2018, he had 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 picks before signing his record-breaking extension. The 25-year-old then threw for 4,638 yards, 22 touchdowns and a career-high 16 interceptions on a league-leading 626 passing attempts last season.

Video Play Button

Related

    The Worst Moves of the 2020 Offseason

    @GDavenport ranks the five biggest mistakes 😬

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    The Worst Moves of the 2020 Offseason

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Likely 2020 Draft-Day Trades 🤝

    Seven trades that would benefit both sides

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Most Likely 2020 Draft-Day Trades 🤝

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Best OT Prospect for the Rams in Each Round of the Draft

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Best OT Prospect for the Rams in Each Round of the Draft

    Cameron DaSilva
    via Rams Wire

    Browns Remake Classic Unis

    Cleveland brings back its old-school look with new jerseys 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns Remake Classic Unis

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report