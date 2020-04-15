Rams' Jared Goff Open to Restructuring Contract to Help Free Up Salary-Cap Space

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff signed a four-year, $134 million extension last September that guaranteed him an NFL-record $110 million.

However, the 2016 No. 1 overall pick told reporters during a Wednesday Zoom call that he's open to a team-friendly restructure:

Per Spotrac, the Rams are $6.2 million over the cap, last in the NFL.

Goff carries a $36 million cap hit in 2020. The Rams are also burdened with $20.15 million in dead cap money after releasing All-Pro running back Todd Gurley on March 19.

Goff addressed Gurley's release as well as the Rams' trade of receiver Brandin Cooks on Wednesday:

L.A. dealt Cooks to the Houston Texans for a second-round pick in this year's draft and 2022 fourth-rounder earlier this month.

The Rams had a disappointing 2019 after lighting the league on fire in 2018 with a 13-3 regular-season record before losing Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots.

Goff saw an individual drop-off as well.

In 2018, he had 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 picks before signing his record-breaking extension. The 25-year-old then threw for 4,638 yards, 22 touchdowns and a career-high 16 interceptions on a league-leading 626 passing attempts last season.