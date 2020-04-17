Predictions for Upcoming Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration on WWE SmackDown

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

After WWE announced it last week, the Triple H 25th anniversary celebration on SmackDown is now just one week away.

WWE hasn't provided many details regarding what the celebration will involve, but given The Game's many accomplishments over the years and his current status as the founder and operator of NXT, there is no shortage of options for what the company can do.

When the coronavirus pandemic first forced WWE to begin holding its shows at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance, it leaned on showing old matches to contribute to the build toward WrestleMania 36.

WWE has gotten away from that recently and is filling its two- and three-hour shows with matches and promos, but The Game has had so many classic matches and moments over the years that the company will likely at least show a lengthy video package featuring many of his most memorable highlights.

Aside from that, there is little doubt that The Cerebral Assassin will get an opportunity to address the WWE Universe on the mic and thank them for their years of support.

That alone will make next week's SmackDown a worthwhile watch, as Triple H stole the show when he sat in on commentary alongside Michael Cole during the March 13 episode.

The King of Kings' sense of humor and ability to entertain in an off-the-cuff manner helped him and SmackDown go viral that night. A potential promo cut by him next week will likely be more heartfelt than comedic, but as one of the best talkers in the history of the business, he can captivate viewers in that regard as well.

Normally, a celebration of someone's career in WWE would see the ring filled with Superstars who were important to his career, but doing that may be difficult since the COVID-19 pandemic prevents more than 10 people from gathering in close quarters.

Even so, WWE can pick and choose a few specific people, including Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon, and his best friend, Shawn Michaels.

These types of celebrations are usually interrupted by a dastardly heel as well, and there are several options for that role on SmackDown. One could be the Artist Collective of intercontinental champion Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, especially since Zayn has the gift a gab.

Perhaps a better and more realistic possibility, however, is King Corbin coming off his loss to Elias at WrestleMania 36.

An ornery Corbin can claim he is the true King of Kings and attack The Game. That could then set the stage for a match between them on a future episode of SmackDown or possibly at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 10.

WWE needs attractions during a time when business is down due to COVID-19 and when it is difficult to produce compelling content for television viewers since the lack of a live crowd can take away much of the enjoyment.

Getting Triple H back in the ring for the first time in nearly a year would be a good way to drum up interest, and it could aid WWE in shining the spotlight on Corbin, who the company has clearly committed to building into a top heel.

While the Triple H 25th anniversary celebration will undoubtedly be a way for WWE to honor all of The Game's contributions, it will also be a way for it to build an up-and-coming star.

