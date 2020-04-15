Dwyane Wade Says Michael Jordan Wouldn't Pay to Enter His 2003 NBA Draft Party

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

On the night of Dwyane Wade's draft party in 2003, Michael Jordan wanted to show the Chicago-born star his respect.

Just not enough to pay to get into Wade's bash.

Wade shared the story of first meeting His Airness with Joe Vardon of The Athletic, which sounds like quintessential Jordan:

"I just got drafted to the Heat, and then going back to Chicago after that, they had a big draft party," Wade said. "And I'm inside the draft party, and it was poppin'. I remember my cousin came and got me, and he was like, 'Yo, Jordan's here. They won't let him in.' I'm like, 'What, man? Stop playing with me.' And he was like, 'Bro, I'm serious. Michael Jordan is outside with like 50 people. They won't let him in.'

"So we run out the door, run up front where they won't let him in. 'Why y'all won't let Jordan in?' Somebody was like, 'He wouldn't pay.' I'm like, 'What?' So I run outside and Michael Jordan is out there on a motorcycle, surrounded by like 30 dudes. I run up to him. I'm in awe, of course, a young kid. And he said, 'I just wanted to come by and show you some love.' I think he said something about them trippin' at the front, or something like that. But he's like, 'I just wanted to come by and show you some love. Congratulations on getting drafted.' And I was just like, 'Man, thank you for coming.' I couldn't believe it. 'Thank you for coming. You want to come in?' And he's like, 'Nah, nah, we good. I just came by to show you some love.' And he rode off on his motorcycle."

Let's make one thing clear: I have never been a club bouncer. However, it seems like pretty terrible business practice not to allow Michael Jordan into your establishment without paying a cover. The overwhelming odds are Jordan and his crew would have spent more than enough money to cover what would have been lost at the door.

Plus, there's the whole Michael Jordan is at this bar aspect that would send patrons—especially those in Chicago—into a frenzy.

On the other hand: Michael's a billionaire. Whatever small amount of money it would have taken to get into the club wouldn't have made even the slightest dent in his bank account. Perhaps we can add this story to the folklore of Jordan's (alleged) legendary frugality.