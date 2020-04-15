Raheem Mostert Talks Hall of Fame Goals, 49ers' 2020 Free Agency and More

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

It took five seasons after going undrafted in 2015 for running back Raheem Mostert to finally prove his worth in the NFL. Before breaking out with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, Mostert had yet to suit up for more than 11 games in a single year.

As he enters his fourth training camp with the Niners in 2020, he's setting the bar even higher for himself, telling DAZN's Pat McAfee that helping his team reach the Super Bowl last year showed him how much further he can push himself on the field:

"That was the most inspiring thing that I possibly could do in my lifetime right now," Mostert said. "It was just one of those things for me when I just soaked it all in and looked back on my track record and the things that I've done. It really opened up my eyes to—hey, look, I did this, I mean why stop? Just keep going. Keep doing the right things, the necessary things in order to be great."

