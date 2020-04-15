Herbert to Dolphins, Tua to Chargers in Peter Schrager's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Justin Herbert's stock is rising and Tua Tagovailoa's continues to wobble in NFL analyst Peter Schrager's latest mock draft.

The Good Morning Football host still believes the Cincinnati Bengals will hold onto the No. 1 overall pick and select Joe Burrow, but the rest of his top 10 has some notable changes. Here's how Schrager sees things playing out on April 23:

1. QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

2. Edge Chase Young, Washington Redskins

3. CB Jeff Okudah, Detroit Lions

4. OT Tristan Wirfs, New York Giants

5. QB Justin Herbert, Miami Dolphins

6. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Los Angeles Chargers

7. LB Isaiah Simmons, Carolina Panthers

8. DT Derrick Brown, Arizona Cardinals

9. CB CJ Henderson, Jacksonville Jaguars

10. OT Jedrick Wills, Cleveland Browns.

