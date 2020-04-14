NFL Rumors: Dolphins Expected to Draft QB in 1st Round Amid Tua, Herbert Buzz

Collin Andrew/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are preparing to invest one of their three first-round draft picks in a quarterback. It just remains to be seen which one.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN notes the team has not made up its mind on which direction it will take:

"If we're handicapping the most likely quarterback to land in Miami, [Tua] Tagovailoa and [Justin] Herbert are the leaders with [Jordan] Love as the dark horse. It's quite possible Miami could remain at No. 5 and be pushed into a choice: a more talented Tagovailoa with notable injury concerns, or a healthy, more prototypical Herbert with questions about leadership and passing anticipation."

As the owners of the No. 5, No. 18 and No. 26 overall selections in 2020, the Dolphins have plenty of routes available when it comes to landing a franchise QB.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.