NFL Rumors: Dolphins Expected to Draft QB in 1st Round Amid Tua, Herbert Buzz

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 14, 2020

Quarterback Justin Herbert works out during Oregon football pro day in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Collin Andrew)
Collin Andrew/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are preparing to invest one of their three first-round draft picks in a quarterback. It just remains to be seen which one.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN notes the team has not made up its mind on which direction it will take:

"If we're handicapping the most likely quarterback to land in Miami, [Tua] Tagovailoa and [Justin] Herbert are the leaders with [Jordan] Love as the dark horse. It's quite possible Miami could remain at No. 5 and be pushed into a choice: a more talented Tagovailoa with notable injury concerns, or a healthy, more prototypical Herbert with questions about leadership and passing anticipation."

As the owners of the No. 5, No. 18 and No. 26 overall selections in 2020, the Dolphins have plenty of routes available when it comes to landing a franchise QB.

         

