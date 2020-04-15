Booker T Says Ronda Rousey Should Apologize for Saying WWE Is 'Fake'

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Ronda Rousey owes WWE Superstars and fans an apology for comments she made last week.

During an interview on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast, Rousey referred to WWE as "fake fights for fun." Several female wrestlers in WWE took issue with what she said, and Booker called for the former UFC women's bantamweight champion and WWE Raw women's champion to make amends.

While discussing the subject during his Hall of Fame with Booker T podcast (h/t 411 Mania), Booker said:



"To slap all those ladies in the face that made her look so good after receiving that check from this fake business, a check that, like I said, being put in a position where she was the women's champion, she was in the main event at WrestleMania, that speaks volumes. And there are so many ladies in that locker room that really work really, really hard, work their asses off to actually get to that spot, like a Nia Jax, that never had got that kind of praise since she been there. And then someone walk from outside inside to this world and get it, it really is a slap in the face and I just think Ronda, she needs to apologize first and foremost."

Rousey spent one year in WWE as an active performer and accomplished some impressive feats during that time, including being part of the first women's match to ever headline WrestleMania when she faced Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 last year.

Since losing that match to Lynch, Rousey has not appeared on WWE programming.

