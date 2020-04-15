The Undertaker Accepts 'All In Challenge' for Charity Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Fresh off his Boneyard Match win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker is stepping up for a good cause.

The Phenom accepted the All In Challenge on Tuesday and will auction off a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The All In Challenge is an auction run by Fanatics in which all proceeds go toward feeding those in need with donations to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Those who bid on The Undertaker's offering are attempting to win the opportunity to travel with a friend to Austin, Texas, to enjoy a private dinner with the WWE legend. Also, the winner will receive one of The Undertaker's custom-made ring jackets.

The auction, which ends on April 24, was already up to $4,700 on eight bids as of Wednesday morning.

Since The Undertaker has generally been a private person throughout his 30-plus-year career and has been committed to protecting his gimmicks, fans have never really had the opportunity to experience what Fanatics is offering.

The Undertaker has opened up a bit more later in his career, as he appeared out of character on Broken Skull Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on WWE Network recently and will provide a closer look at the man behind the gimmick in an upcoming WWE Network series entitled Last Ride.

At WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker fought as a mixture of The Deadman, The American Badass and himself, which could be a preview of what fans can expect out of the 55-year-old moving forward.

Few outside the wrestling business have a true sense of who The Undertaker really is as a person, but the bidder who wins his All In Challenge will get to find out, while also contributing to a great cause.

