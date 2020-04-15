Ravens' Lamar Jackson Reportedly Files Trademark for 'Truzz'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly recently filed an application to trademark the word "Truzz," according to TMZ Sports.

Ravens running back Mark Ingram began referring to Jackson as "Big Truss" last season, but when someone else reportedly filed to trademark Big Truss, Jackson changed the spelling to "Truzz" and got the word tattooed on his chest.

Ingram explained the spelling in a video posted Tuesday by the Ravens:

In addition to Truzz, Jackson has reportedly filed trademarks for the phrases "Era 8 By Lamar Jackson," "Not bad for a running back," and "You are going to get a Bowl out of me, believe that!"

Jackson reportedly plans to use Truzz and the other phrases for merchandise, including apparel and sports equipment.

The 23-year-old Jackson is coming off one of the most remarkable seasons by a quarterback in NFL history. In addition to going 13-2 as a starter, Jackson put up some unbelievable numbers in only his second season.

Jackson was named NFL MVP after completing 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards, a league-leading 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Jackson also rushed for 1,206 yards, which was a single-season record for a quarterback, with seven scores.

Although the Ravens surprisingly fell to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, they enjoyed a highly successful season and established themselves as contenders for 2020 and beyond.

Jackson is one of the most unique talents to ever play in the NFL, and as arguably the biggest star in the game currently, Truzz merchandise figures to be a hot seller when it hits shelves.