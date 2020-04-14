Video: Brian Dozier Trolls Astros with Trash Can During World Series Rewatch

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: Brian Dozier #9 of the Washington Nationals looks on during batting practice prior to Game Four of the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park on October 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

San Diego Padres second baseman Brian Dozier, who won a World Series title with the Washington Nationals last season, had some fun at the expense of the Houston Astros on Tuesday.   

In an online gathering, several members of last year's Nationals rewatched Game 7 of the 2019 World Series to raise money for Ryan Zimmerman's Pros For Heroes COVID-19 Relief Fund. Dozier brought a trash can and began banging it during the broadcast, per Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports, mocking one of the methods the Astros used to steal signals during the 2017 season. 

Add Dozier to the list of fans and MLB players to mock the Astros for their cheating scandal. The organization was fined $5 million and stripped of its first- and second-round picks for two seasons after Major League Baseball uncovered a culture of illegal sign stealing. 

