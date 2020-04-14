AEW's Double or Nothing Still Scheduled for May 23, Will Relocate from Las Vegas

John Locher/Associated Press

On Tuesday, All Elite Wrestling announced a number of updates on its Double or Nothing event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is still scheduled to air on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available via pay-per-view. While it will no longer be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, a live event was rescheduled at the same location for May 29, 2021.

Fans with tickets can either attend next year or receive a refund.

What's more, the AEW Dynamite show that was set for May 27 in Las Vegas was canceled, and fans can receive a full refund.

As for the location of the Double or Nothing show scheduled for May 23, the company noted plans "will be revealed in the weeks ahead with features of the event itself ultimately being determined by the latest guidance of national and global health authorities."

This comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a memo saying WWE was an "essential business" in the state, meaning it could continue its live television shows from Orlando, per ESPN.

That move allowed WWE to avoid shutting down even though Florida issued a shelter-in-place order that lasts until at least April 30.