Jalen Green Changes Commitment Date to April 16; Memphis, Auburn Top Choices

Highly regarded prospect Jalen Green will make a decision on his basketball future one day earlier than expected.

Evan Daniels of 247Sports reported Green's stepfather said the combo guard will make his decision on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET instead of Friday as originally planned. Daniels suggested Memphis, Auburn or playing in a professional league outside of the NBA as likely outcomes.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Green is a 5-star prospect and the No. 3 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class.

Auburn is the leader in 247Sports' crystal-ball predictions at 36 percent, with guesses for Memphis and going pro behind at 18 percent.

Head coach Bruce Pearl has Auburn on the upswing after leading it to its first Final Four in program history in 2019. The Tigers were also an impressive 25-6 this season and likely would have been rewarded with a favorable seed if the NCAA tournament was not canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Keith Niebuhr of 247Sports noted 5-star guard Sharife Cooper, who already signed with Auburn, is good friends with Green.

If Memphis landed Green, it would be another recruiting win for head coach Anfernee Hardaway.

Hardaway brought in the No. 1 class in the country in 2019 and is attempting to lead the Tigers to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign. They were on the bubble this year prior to the tournament's cancellation, and bringing in talents like Green would help them make the jump.

The McDonald's All-American is a prolific scorer who can attack the basket off the bounce or hit from the outside when defenders give him space.