Cowboys' Dak Prescott Calls Reported Quarantine Party 'Inaccurate Information'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has shed some light on the event he hosted over the weekend that appeared to violate social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Tuesday (h/t ESPN's Todd Archer), Prescott said there were fewer than 10 people at his Texas home during the Friday gathering:

"I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now. To set the record straight—I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner—not a party—on Friday night.

"I am very sensitive to the challenges we are all facing and making sure to support the first responders and medical personnel and everyone else putting in long hours. We are all at a time when we need to keep educating ourselves about the importance of health and isolation during this pandemic and I will continue to make sure to do my part by following the guidelines until we are approved to start returning to normal activities."

On Saturday, TMZ Sports reported Prescott was holding a birthday party for one of his friends with "about 30 guests" in attendance at one point, including Ezekiel Elliott, but there was a "sit-down dinner later in the evening at Dak's place for just a select few" guests that was around 10 people

The Prosper Police Department later told TMZ it responded to a report about a potential party at Prescott's house, but "the officer was unable to verify the report of a 'party'" and reminded everyone in attendance about the current CDC guidelines for social gatherings.

On Tuesday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan that they spoke to Prescott and Elliott about the situation: "I think they're certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are, and I don't think you'll be seeing that anymore."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued four executive orders on March 19 in an attempt to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state, including limiting social gatherings to 10 or fewer people and limiting restaurant and bars to drive-thru, pickup or delivery options.