Seahawks Rumors: Mike Iupati Agrees to 1-Year Contract; Started 15 Games in 2019

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly added another piece to their offensive line on Tuesday.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFC West team signed left guard Mike Iupati to a one-year deal. Iupati, who played the first nine seasons of his career on the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, started 15 games for the Seahawks in 2019.

Pelissero noted Seattle also added B.J. Finney, Chance Warmack and Cedric Ogbuehi this offseason in an effort to increase its depth along the offensive line.

Protecting quarterback Russell Wilson has long been a concern during his career, and the Seahawks were a disappointing 16th in the league in run blocking and 24th in pass protection last season, per Football Outsiders' metrics.

Iupati was far from his best with an overall Pro Football Focus player score of 60.3, but he is not that far removed from a dominant stretch of his career.

The University of Idaho product made four straight Pro Bowls from 2012 through 2015 when he was on the 49ers and Cardinals and was named first-team All-Pro in 2012 when he helped lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl.

Injuries became a concern after that stretch, as he played just one game in 2017 because of a triceps setback and 10 games in 2018 in part because of a knee injury.

If he is able to rediscover the form he displayed in his prime during this one-year deal with the Seahawks, Iupati can help the offensive line make much-needed strides.