Kirk Cousins Says Vikings Were 'Smart' to Grant Stefon Diggs' Trade Request

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 14, 2020

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

There don't appear to be any hard feelings between Kirk Cousins and Stefon Diggs.

The Minnesota Vikings traded Diggs to the Buffalo Bills last month, and his former quarterback spoke with reporters about the situation Tuesday:

                   

There was speculation that Diggs wanted to move on from Minnesota early last season. The 26-year-old was only targeted 12 times through the first three games before notching 108 yards on seven catches in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears.

Diggs seemed to confirm the rumors in early October:

Despite his slow start in 2019, Diggs finished as Cousins' leading receiver with 1,130 yards and six touchdowns on 63 catches across 15 regular-season starts. It was the Maryland product's second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaign.

Diggs also stretched the Vikings' passing attack:

Video Play Button

With Diggs in Buffalo, the Vikings will look to wide receiver Adam Thielen, tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Dalvin Cook to help replace his production.

