Mets' Marcus Stroman: Kyle Larson 'Needs His Ass Beat' for Using Racial Slur

Marcus Stroman wants a piece of Kyle Larson.

The New York Mets starting pitcher said the NASCAR driver—who used a racial slur during a Twitch live stream on Sunday—"needs his ass beat" and said he would willingly do it in a UFC event for charity after his playing career is over:

In the aftermath of using the slur, Larson was suspended by NASCAR, fired by his team and has lost a number of sponsorships:

"I made a mistake, said the word that should never, ever be said," Larson said in a public statement. "There is no excuse for that. I wasn't raised that way. It is just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African American community."