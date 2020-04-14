Mets' Marcus Stroman: Kyle Larson 'Needs His Ass Beat' for Using Racial Slur

Mets' Marcus Stroman: Kyle Larson 'Needs His Ass Beat' for Using Racial SlurApril 14, 2020
Marcus Stroman wants a piece of Kyle Larson.
The New York Mets starting pitcher said the NASCAR driver—who used a racial slur during a Twitch live stream on Sunday—"needs his ass beat" and said he would willingly do it in a UFC event for charity after his playing career is over:
Marcus Stroman @STR0
He should never be allowed to race again in @NASCAR. Said that derogatory word so nonchalantly. Your apology doesn’t matter. Post-career...I’ll fight this man in a @ufc event for charity. He needs his ass beat. Would love to hear him say that word in the octagon! https://t.co/lZ4Hg1fxsw
In the aftermath of using the slur, Larson was suspended by NASCAR, fired by his team and has lost a number of sponsorships:
"I made a mistake, said the word that should never, ever be said," Larson said in a public statement. "There is no excuse for that. I wasn't raised that way. It is just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African American community."
