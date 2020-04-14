Mets' Marcus Stroman: Kyle Larson 'Needs His Ass Beat' for Using Racial Slur

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2020

PORT ST LUCIE, FL - MARCH 4: Marcus Stroman #0 of the New York Mets throws the ball against the St Louis Cardinals during a spring training game at Clover Park on March 4, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Marcus Stroman wants a piece of Kyle Larson

The New York Mets starting pitcher said the NASCAR driver—who used a racial slur during a Twitch live stream on Sunday—"needs his ass beat" and said he would willingly do it in a UFC event for charity after his playing career is over:

In the aftermath of using the slur, Larson was suspended by NASCAR, fired by his team and has lost a number of sponsorships:

"I made a mistake, said the word that should never, ever be said," Larson said in a public statement. "There is no excuse for that. I wasn't raised that way. It is just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African American community."

