LeSean McCoy Says 'It Would Mean a Lot' to Finish NFL Career with Eagles

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Veteran running back LeSean McCoy appeared on Ian Rapoport's RapSheet + Friends podcast Tuesday and said he would love to return to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It's not a secret. Everybody knows that it was a special place for me there when I was playing with the Eagles," he said. "I started there, they kinda changed my life for the better. ... It would mean a lot for me to play back there. ... To finish my career out there, that would be excellent. That's like home for me."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.