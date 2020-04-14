LeSean McCoy Says 'It Would Mean a Lot' to Finish NFL Career with Eagles

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) speaks during a media availability, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Veteran running back LeSean McCoy appeared on Ian Rapoport's RapSheet + Friends podcast Tuesday and said he would love to return to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It's not a secret. Everybody knows that it was a special place for me there when I was playing with the Eagles," he said. "I started there, they kinda changed my life for the better. ... It would mean a lot for me to play back there. ... To finish my career out there, that would be excellent. That's like home for me."

                                                                                                                         

