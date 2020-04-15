NFL Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Projections, Latest Top Prospects' Stock Watch

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Even in an otherwise static sports world, NFL draft stocks continue to fluctuate one week ahead of the annual talent grab.

One prospect's injury history has him sliding down mock draft boards. Another prospect is heading up to take that spot after a strong predraft process.

We'll spotlight which direction top prospects are heading after running through our most recent mock first round.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

15. Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

23. New England Patriots: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

24. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

25. Minnesota Vikings: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

31. San Francisco 49ers: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Oklahoma

Top Prospects' Stock Watch

Justin Herbert: Stock Up

For months, it seemed Justin Herbert was locked into the QB3 designation in this draft. But over the past week or so, he has suddenly jumped into the QB2 slot on seemingly every mock draft (this one included).

This is most apparent with predictions around the Dolphins, who most assumed were "Tanking for Tua" this past season. Now, it's getting hard to find a mock draft or rumor linking them to someone other than Herbert, who bolstered his stock with strong showings at the Senior Bowl and combine.

"I'm told by multiple league sources that the Dolphins aren't convinced Tua is the best option and could instead target Oregon's Justin Herbert," B/R's Matt Miller reported. "The situation is fluid, but the buzz around the league is that Herbert has the most fans in the Dolphins' draft room."

While Tagovailoa might have the higher ceiling, his injury issues (which we'll get to later) threaten to severely lower his floor. Herbert, meanwhile, has some concerns regarding consistency and accuracy under duress, but front offices can take comfort in his prototypical blend of size, arm strength and mobility. There's safety with Herbert but also significant upside if he improves his anticipation and assertiveness.

Tua Tagovailoa: Stock Down

If Herbert is trending up, that means someone is trending down, and that player is Tagovailoa.

This was a possibility ever since he dislocated his hip in November, and it's fair to wonder if the challenges of this predraft process are working against him. He can't get in front of teams to perform, so he's had to rely on alternative methods, like a medical re-check with an independent doctor and a virtual pro day.

Those haven't seemed to ease the concerns.

"Will he be there playing for you this year? Yeah," former Cowboys executive Gil Brandt told reporters. "Will he be playing in 2023 or 2024? You don't know, because of all the injuries. In other words, what's the shelf life. Doctors send in these good reports on him. But nobody says how long his shelf life will be."

This feels like an impossible position for Tagovailoa, who seemingly needs a time machine to prove whether his frame can support a decade-plus career in the NFL. What must make it more frustrating is that his slide down most mock draft boards has not coincided with a similar dip on prospect rankings. He's still mostly regarded as the second-most talented quarterback in this draft.

The question, then, becomes whether Tagovailoa is the ultimate bargain, or does his body make him destined to under-deliver on his draft cost?

Justin Jefferson: Stock Up

With all eyes on the Tigers this season, Justin Jefferson seized scouts' attention with a blistering breakout featuring 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.

But when he grabbed it again at the combine, that moved him up from a fringe first-rounder to someone who could be selected in its upper half.

"Jefferson is one of the hottest names in the draft," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote. "... He surprised scouts with a 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine, and I called him a riser. Well, he's still rising."

In Kiper's mock, Jefferson is the 15th pick and third receiver taken. In ours, he's 21st and fourth, respectively.

With enough speed to outrun defenders on the outside or separate on shorter routes, he should offer the versatility of playing outside or in the slot. Tack on the absurd production, and he's an easy prospect for scouts to fall in love with.