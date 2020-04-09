Tua Tagovailoa to Send Pre-Draft Workout Video to NFL Teams Amid Injury Concerns

Tua Tagovailoa to Send Pre-Draft Workout Video to NFL Teams Amid Injury ConcernsApril 9, 2020
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sending NFL teams a one-hour video of a private workout amid growing reports of additional medical concerns from his past, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
One of the biggest questions for the 2020 Draft: Would Tua Tagovailoa have a Pro Day? In the end, it was a Virtual Pro Day with film sent to all 32 teams. Our understanding is #Bama WR Jerry Jeudy and #Vandy WR Kalija Lipscomb were among the top prospects to help Tua put it on.
Former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi said on his GM Shuffle podcast this week that two teams he talked to flunked Tagovailoa on his combine physical.
"It's not just his hip," he said (h/t Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press). "It's his ankle. It's his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. And then they fixed it and he came back and he re-broke it again. I mean, he's brittle. He is brittle. You can't deny it."
Tagovailoa's agent, Leigh Steinberg, disputed that the young quarterback had any major injury concerns:
Nobody's draft stock is more mysterious this year than Tagovailoa. The 22-year-old was the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up and was in the conversation this past season, throwing for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions before a dislocated hip ended his year.
It seems possible that he could be off the board as high as No. 2 overall, or even fall out of the top 10.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoke to two more NFL personnel people who have been in league a long time - with no horse in this race -who insist Tua in top 10 is simply too risky.Whether Fins ultimately believe it or not,the notion of giving up valuable assets to trade up for Tua seems increasingly illogical
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow seems likely to be the top overall pick. Washington could consider Tagovailoa, though they used a first-round pick on Dwayne Haskins last season and Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young will be tough to pass on.
The Detroit Lions could trade the pick at No. 3, but with Matt Stafford under center, it's hard to imagine them going for a quarterback. Ditto for the New York Giants at No. 4, who just drafted Daniel Jones last year.
But things could get interesting from there. The Miami Dolphins at No. 5 and the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6 both need long-term answers at quarterback. Ditto for the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 9. And if Tagovailoa falls, the Oakland Raiders at No. 12 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 14 (to groom behind Tom Brady) could end his slide.
So Tagovailoa seems likely to be a top-15 pick. Take away the injury concerns and it's possible he'd be in the running for No. 1 overall. And how the draft board shakes out could very well hinge on where he ends up being selected.
