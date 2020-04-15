NBA Draft Order 2020: Latest Lottery Odds and Predictions

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Even in the rarest of circumstances, the NBA draft lottery remains a source of hope around the basketball world.

As of now, the lottery is scheduled to take place May 14 in Chicago. While it's possible—perhaps even likely—that the event is postponed, all indications are the league intends to continue with a lottery to determine the order of the first 14 picks.

Looking at the current standings, the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves have the best chance at the No. 1 overall selection.

But they're all at the mercy of ping-pong balls.

Current Lottery Odds

1. Golden State Warriors: 14 percent chance at No. 1 pick

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: 14 percent

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: 14 percent

4. Atlanta Hawks: 12.5 percent

5. Detroit Pistons: 10.5 percent

6. New York Knicks: 9 percent

7. Chicago Bulls: 7.5 percent

8. Charlotte Hornets: 6 percent

9. Washington Wizards: 4.5 percent

10. Phoenix Suns: 3 percent

11. San Antonio Spurs: 2 percent

12. Sacramento Kings: 1.3 percent

13. New Orleans Pelicans: 1.2 percent

14. Portland Trail Blazers: 0.5 percent

Lottery info via Tankathon.

Lottery Predictions

Warriors Trade Down

Along with Cleveland and Minnesota, Golden State has a 52.1 percent chance of holding a top-four pick. That's the glass-half-full outlook. However, the numbers also clearly say the Warriors have a 47.9 percent at selecting No. 5 overall.

In short, don't be surprised if the Warriors drop.

But we're going to operate under the premise Golden State has a little bit of ping-pong luck and stays in the top three. Should that happen, the Warriors have an opportunity to pick up additional assets and limit rookie costs by trading down.

Noah Graham/Getty Images

During an appearance on The TK Show podcast, team owner Joe Lacob confirmed Golden State is open to the possibility.

"We're going to look at all scenarios. ... We're going to look at drafting someone at our position, we're going to look at, maybe we trade down, I mean that's a possibility. I'm not saying it's even preferred or not preferred. I'm just saying it's something we have to look at."

Golden State already has All-NBA players in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Curry and Thompson missed most or all of the 2019-20 campaign because of injuries, but they'll theoretically be healthy next season.

As a result, the Warriors don't have a pressing need to fill. They can be selective in the draft—and a $17.2 million trade exception gives them an irregular bargaining chip.

It would be stunning if the exception goes unused.

Acquiring a proven contributor may be more valuable for Golden State, which is eyeing a return to the postseason next year. Package that together with the first-round selection, and the Warriors have a path to adding a complementary piece and saving money on a rookie they still believe can join the rotation.

Aaron Nesmith Emerges as Late-Lottery Lock

In today's NBA, few players are more valuable than "three-and-D" weapons who can space the floor and offer reliable defense.

Aaron Nesmith unquestionably fits the first qualifier. As a sophomore, the forward connected on a sizzling 52.2 percent of his three-point attempts while hoisting 8.2 per game. He also shot 42.1 percent on two-point jumpers, per Hoop-Math.com.

How about his defense?

While that question is important, smart teams identify an elite skill and build around it. Nesmith is not a stellar defender, yet he's showed good awareness and anticipation with 2.3 combined steals and blocks per game in 2019-20. Merely passable defense is a fine outcome, given his offensive upside.

The Vanderbilt product is similar to former North Carolina wing Cameron Johnson, the No. 11 pick of the 2019 draft. He averaged 20.3 minutes and 8.1 points as a rookie for the Phoenix Suns, hitting 39.7 percent of his threes.

One relevant note is Nesmith's medical evaluations must return a positive outlook. In mid-February, he underwent season-ending surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot.

But in a draft with this uncertainty, there's little reason the Vanderbilt product cannot enjoy a similar rise to Johnson.

Three-point shooters of Nesmith's caliber are hard to find.

