Tokyo Olympics Spokesman: No 'B Plan' for Another COVID-19 Postponement

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed from July 2020 to July 2021 last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time the Games have been postponed, so it makes sense that there is still some uncertainty surrounding the event.

"We are working toward a new goal," Tokyo Olympics Spokesman Masa Tayaka told reporters. "We don't have a B Plan."

Tayaka added that the assumption is for the Olympics to open on July 23, 2021, as the International Olympic Committee decided last month. The Paralympics are scheduled to begin on Aug. 24, 2021.

However, there is still lingering doubt that the Summer Games will be able to take place next year.

"I don't think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not," Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto told reporters over the weekend. "We certainly are not in a position to give you a clear answer."

Muto added: "Rather than think about alternatives plans, we should put in all of our effort," he said. "Mankind should bring together all of its technology and wisdom to work hard so they can develop treatments, medicines and vaccines."

USA Today's Christine Brennan provided context on March 23:

"The decision to postpone, when finalized and announced by the IOC, will mark a significant milestone. It would the first time the Olympics have been suspended, though the games have been canceled in times of war.

"The 1916 Summer Games were canceled because of World War I, as were the Summer and Winter Games in 1940 and 1944 because of World War II. Boycotts also caused serious complications for the games in 1976, 1980 and 1984. But in each case, the event itself went on as scheduled."

The IOC officially announced the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics on March 24.