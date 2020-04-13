Video: Alvin Kamara Reacts to Christian McCaffrey's Contract on B/R Live Stream

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the football, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was streaming on Twitch when news of Christian McCaffrey's record-setting four-year, $64 million contract extension broke.  

Suffice it to say, Kamara seemed happy to see McCaffrey set the market with such a lucrative deal:

"I just play football. I'm just a football player," Kamara joked when asked what that deal might mean for him going forward. "I don't know nothing about contracts or all these things, all this money. ... Shout out to Christian, man. That's my boy. Talented for sure." 

Kamara, 24, will have his own payday coming soon. The three-time Pro Bowler was excellent yet again in 2019, rushing for 797 yards and five touchdowns while adding 81 receptions for 533 yards and a touchdown in 14 games.

Those aren't McCaffrey numbers, but Kamara has now posted three straight seasons with at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage, making him one of the best all-around weapons in football. 

