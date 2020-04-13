Report: XFL TE Donald Parham Jr. Agrees to Chargers Contract; Had 6 NFL Offers

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 13, 2020

Dallas Renegades tight end Donald Parham (49) before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. St. Louis won 15-9. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers will sign tight end Donald Parham Jr., according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday.  

Parham, who last played in the XFL with the Dallas Renegades, turned down offers from five other NFL teams to join the Chargers, Rapoport added.

The Stetson University product was the XFL's third-leading receiver with 307 receiving yards and tied for second with four receiving touchdowns on 24 catches across five games.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

