NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tom Thibodeau, Gar Forman's Futures, More

NBA teams and fans are hoping to resume the current season, but some coaches and franchises are thinking about the 2020-21 campaign.

Two of the league's biggest markets are making big changes too.

Early in 2019-20, the New York Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale. They turned to Mike Miller as the interim coach, but he's not certain to return next season. If the Knicks decide against retaining Miller, one option is Tom Thibodeau.

"Thibodeau is confident he'll get a job next season and has even been asking around the league for advice on picking the best opportunity," Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported.

Best recognized for his tenure with the Chicago Bulls, "Thibs" last coached the Minnesota Timberwolves. He spent 204 games in Minnesota, guiding the Wolves to their first playoff appearance in 14 years before being fired the next season.

And the New York connection is obvious.

The Knicks recently hired Leon Rose as the team president. Rose previously ran the basketball division of Creative Artists Agency. Thibodeau's representation is, you guessed it, CAA.

Granted, that doesn't mean the Knicks are absolutely going to hire Thibodeau. They're still considering Miller, per Bondy, and Kentucky coach John Calipari "is so close to ... Rose that he should never be taken out of the mix."

Yes, personal connections are valuable. It's unwise to get carried away on the Calipari mention, though. Just ask Knicks forward Kevin Knox, who played at Kentucky.

It is more likely that Thibodeau and Miller are among, if not the leading options for New York.

As for Thibodeau's former team Chicago, the franchise has started to make substantial change in the front office.

Monday, the Bulls officially hired Arturas Karnisovas as the executive vice president of basketball operations. John Paxson previously held the position and is now a senior advisor.

General manager Gar Forman, however, is out.

"Forman is expected to pursue scouting opportunities with other teams," according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. "Sources said the Bulls planned to offer some form of settlement, which could include full payment, on the two remaining years on Forman's contract.

Karnisovas said during his introductory press conference that he and Forman had "different philosophies that would prevent us from moving forward," per Johnson.

Forman joined the organization as a scout in 1998. Following a promotion to director of player personnel in 2004, he replaced Paxson as general manager in 2009. He then hired Thibodeau in 2010, and the Bulls proceeded to win 62 games. Forman shared NBA Executive of the Year with Pat Riley of the Miami Heat.

But after 22 years in Chicago, Forman will be searching for the second home of his NBA personnel career.

