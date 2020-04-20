Ranking the 10 Best NFL Draft Hauls of the Past Decade

5 of 10

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Notable Selections: CB Trae Waynes (No. 11), LB Eric Kendricks (No. 45), DE Danielle Hunter (No. 88), WR Stefon Diggs (No. 146)

One of the most underrated draft classes of the last decade has to be the incredible haul the Vikings got in 2015. Despite having just one pick in each of the first four rounds, the Vikings were able to find two Pro Bowl players along with one of the best receivers in football.

At No. 11, the Vikings selected cornerback Trae Waynes from Michigan State. While he had just an adequate career in Minnesota (53 starts), he was paid handsomely by the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. He hasn't been an elite corner, but he is a solid starter who is still just 27 years old.

At No. 45, Minnesota stole one of the league's most reliable linebackers in Eric Kendricks. Starting 70 games throughout his career for the Vikings, Kendricks was named an All-Pro in 2019 after recording 110 tackles along with four tackles for loss. He is one of the better coverage linebackers in the league and never has to leave the field.

In the third round, the Vikings landed one of the NFL's emerging stars in Danielle Hunter. Over the last two seasons, he has recorded 41 quarterback hits to go along with 29 sacks. He's been a Pro Bowler in back-to-back campaigns and is just 25 years old. The uber-athletic edge-rusher from LSU is quickly developing into one of the league's best pass-rushers.

Stefon Diggs was also in this draft, coming off the board at No. 146. While the team traded him for a first-round pick and change this offseason, he had a memorable career in Minnesota.

Diggs started 63 games from 2015-19, catching 365 passes for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also had one of the signature plays in franchise history, catching the game-winning touchdown in the Minnesota Miracle against the New Orleans Saints during the 2017 playoffs. He has proved to be one of the top 15 receivers in the league and was arguably the steal of the draft in 2015.

While just Hunter and Kendricks remain in Minnesota, that doesn't take away from how special this group was for the Vikings.