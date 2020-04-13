The Undertaker Discusses Cena vs. Wyatt Firefly Fun House Match, Edge vs. Orton

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Undertaker, one of the biggest traditionalists in the wrestling business, was part of two highly untraditional WrestleMania matches—with his Boneyard match against AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House match against John Cena being viewed as highlights.

Taker's response to the wild Fun House ride was a middle-of-the-road endorsement, saying in an Instagram Live interview (h/t Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc):

"I'll get back to you on that. It was different; it was entertaining. To me it was entertaining, and it made you think. It put you in that state like, 'Where are they going? What are they going to do?' Again, I think for the circumstances, I thought it worked. Can I give you all the nuisances of it? No, I wasn't there, and I don't know what the whole psychology of it was.

"For this WrestleMania and the parameters that we had on us, I thought it worked. You didn't take your eyes off it because you were like, 'Well, what the hell is coming next?' It was definitely not traditional. I don't know if you'll see another one, or if you did, it would probably be different. Sometimes you gotta make chicken salad out of chicken s--t."

It's understandable that Taker's thoughts on the Fun House would be a little muddled. It was perhaps the single most experimental match in WWE history, more a deep dive into the Cena character than fight.

Taker was more complimentary of Edge and Randy Orton's match, which, to many, was a lowlight of the event because of its extreme length.

"It was a long match, but I thought it was really good," Undertaker said. "That's where your audience helps you. That match was really good. Now, you put people out there and get their reactions? That match seems 15 minutes shorter because—all they're working off of is the pure physicality of what's being done and their [past] issues. ... I thought they did a killer job with what they had to work with."

Edge defeated Orton in a Last Man Standing match, his first televised one-on-one match in nine years.