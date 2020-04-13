The Undertaker Discusses Cena vs. Wyatt Firefly Fun House Match, Edge vs. Orton

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: WWE legend The Undertaker watches from the sideline during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Undertaker, one of the biggest traditionalists in the wrestling business, was part of two highly untraditional WrestleMania matches—with his Boneyard match against AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House match against John Cena being viewed as highlights.

Taker's response to the wild Fun House ride was a middle-of-the-road endorsement, saying in an Instagram Live interview (h/t Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc):

"I'll get back to you on that. It was different; it was entertaining. To me it was entertaining, and it made you think. It put you in that state like, 'Where are they going? What are they going to do?' Again, I think for the circumstances, I thought it worked. Can I give you all the nuisances of it? No, I wasn't there, and I don't know what the whole psychology of it was.

"For this WrestleMania and the parameters that we had on us, I thought it worked. You didn't take your eyes off it because you were like, 'Well, what the hell is coming next?' It was definitely not traditional. I don't know if you'll see another one, or if you did, it would probably be different. Sometimes you gotta make chicken salad out of chicken s--t."

It's understandable that Taker's thoughts on the Fun House would be a little muddled. It was perhaps the single most experimental match in WWE history, more a deep dive into the Cena character than fight.

Taker was more complimentary of Edge and Randy Orton's match, which, to many, was a lowlight of the event because of its extreme length.

Video Play Button

"It was a long match, but I thought it was really good," Undertaker said. "That's where your audience helps you. That match was really good. Now, you put people out there and get their reactions? That match seems 15 minutes shorter because—all they're working off of is the pure physicality of what's being done and their [past] issues. ... I thought they did a killer job with what they had to work with."

Edge defeated Orton in a Last Man Standing match, his first televised one-on-one match in nine years.

Related

    Undertaker Discusses Firefly Fun House Match, Edge vs. Orton

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Undertaker Discusses Firefly Fun House Match, Edge vs. Orton

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Raw Stars Who Should Be in Men's MITB Ladder Match

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Top Raw Stars Who Should Be in Men's MITB Ladder Match

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Rock Says 'Of Course' He Watches AEW, 'Very Happy' for Success

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Rock Says 'Of Course' He Watches AEW, 'Very Happy' for Success

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Monday Night Raw Preview ➡️

    Predictions for Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch and more

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Monday Night Raw Preview ➡️

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report