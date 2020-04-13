King: Raiders Could Trade for C.J. Henderson, but CeeDee Lamb 'Pretty Logical'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 19: Bryan Edwards #89 of the South Carolina Gamecocks makes a catch against CJ Henderson #1 of the Florida Gators during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the Nos. 12 and 19 picks in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, and Peter King of NBC Sports believes the team will respectively target a wide receiver and cornerback with those picks, namely Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb and Florida corner C.J. Henderson.

He called Lamb a "pretty logical" selection at No. 12. As for No. 19, he added that "Mike Mayock won't be able to pass on Henderson if he's here (and I wouldn't be surprised at a Raider tradeup for him), not after formerly Raider-bound Eli Apple failed his physical and the Raiders got outbid on Byron Jones. Of course, they could go Henderson at [12] and an excellent wideout at 19 too."

                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    This Is Raiders DC Paul Guenther’s Year

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    This Is Raiders DC Paul Guenther’s Year

    Carlos Sanchez
    via The Raider Ramble

    Dalvin Cook on Diggs Trade to Bills:

    'When a Guy's Unhappy, He's Unhappy'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dalvin Cook on Diggs Trade to Bills:

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Cop Your New Colts Gear Here 🛒

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cop Your New Colts Gear Here 🛒

    Brfanatics
    via Brfanatics

    Colts’ New Alternate Logo

    Indianapolis announces a new secondary logo for 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colts’ New Alternate Logo

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report