King: Raiders Could Trade for C.J. Henderson, but CeeDee Lamb 'Pretty Logical'

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the Nos. 12 and 19 picks in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, and Peter King of NBC Sports believes the team will respectively target a wide receiver and cornerback with those picks, namely Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb and Florida corner C.J. Henderson.

He called Lamb a "pretty logical" selection at No. 12. As for No. 19, he added that "Mike Mayock won't be able to pass on Henderson if he's here (and I wouldn't be surprised at a Raider tradeup for him), not after formerly Raider-bound Eli Apple failed his physical and the Raiders got outbid on Byron Jones. Of course, they could go Henderson at [12] and an excellent wideout at 19 too."

