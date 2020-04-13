Poll: 46% of Americans Believe NFL Season Shouldn't Start on Time Amid COVID-19

David Richard/Associated Press

The NFL hasn't yet made adjustments to the regular season schedule amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, but the general public would support some sort of delay.

A poll released Monday by the Seton Hall University's Stillman School of Business (h/t ESPN.com) showed 46 percent of Americans don't believe the NFL season should start on time. Only 36 percent felt the season should begin on time while 18 had no opinion.

The poll also showed 77 percent supporting a delay if the players weren't given adequate time to get in shape.

Of the 762 respondents, only 54 percent said they followed sports "closely" or "very closely."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.