Poll: 46% of Americans Believe NFL Season Shouldn't Start on Time Amid COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

A general view of a game ball during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. Pittsburgh won 21-18. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

The NFL hasn't yet made adjustments to the regular season schedule amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, but the general public would support some sort of delay.

A poll released Monday by the Seton Hall University's Stillman School of Business (h/t ESPN.comshowed 46 percent of Americans don't believe the NFL season should start on time. Only 36 percent felt the season should begin on time while 18 had no opinion.

The poll also showed 77 percent supporting a delay if the players weren't given adequate time to get in shape.

Of the 762 respondents, only 54 percent said they followed sports "closely" or "very closely."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Video Play Button

Related

    Tarvaris Jackson Dies at 36

    Former Seahawks, Vikings and Bills QB died in a car crash in Alabama last night

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tarvaris Jackson Dies at 36

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    A Draft Do-Over for Every NFL Team

    We fix each team's worst draft-day decision ever for our first installment of #NFLReDraft ✍️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    A Draft Do-Over for Every NFL Team

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    New 2020 NFL Draft Big Board 📝

    @nfldraftscout reveals his updated rankings with every prospect's draft grade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    New 2020 NFL Draft Big Board 📝

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Dolphins Won’t Trade the Farm

    Chris Grier and Brian Flores are ‘very much against’ trading up to No. 1 for Joe Burrow (Peter King)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dolphins Won’t Trade the Farm

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report