4 Years Ago Kobe Bryant Put on a Show in His Final Game

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoApril 13, 2020

Right Arrow Icon

On this day in 2016, Kobe Bryant finished his NBA career as only he could: with 60 points.

Watch the video above to relive Mamba's last game.

                     

