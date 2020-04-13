PGA Tour Legend Doug Sanders Dies at 86 from Natural Causes

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

GULLANE, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Doug Sanders of the United States during a practice round for the109th Open Championship played at Muirfiled Golf Club on July 16, 1980 in Gullane, England. (Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)
Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Former PGA Tour star Doug Sanders died of natural causes Sunday at the age of 86, according to PGATour.com

Sanders won 20 PGA Tour events during his career from 1956-1972, although he had zero major championships despite being a runner-up four different times with 13 total top-10 finishes in the four main tournaments. He came the closest at the 1970 Open Championship when he lost to Jack Nicklaus in a playoff.

He also competed on the Champions Tour after turning 50 years old, winning the World Seniors Invitational in 1983.

      

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

