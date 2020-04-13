NFL Draft 2020 Rumors: Anonymous GM Calls Jordan Love 'The Most Exciting QB'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

As the 2020 NFL draft approaches, Utah State's Jordan Love is getting increased buzz as one of the fastest-rising players in the class.

"Jordan Love's a polarizing player. He's the most exciting quarterback in the draft. He's not Mahomes, but coached well, he could become a really good player," a general manager "in the quarterback market" told NBC Sports' Peter King.

Love and Oregon's Justin Herbert are considered the most physically gifted quarterbacks in this class. Love possesses ideal size (6'4", 224 pounds) with an elite arm and strong athleticism that makes him dangerous outside the pocket.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

