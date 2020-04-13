2020 NFL Draft Rumors: Patriots 'Love' Justin Herbert After Tom Brady's Exit

Collin Andrew/Associated Press

The New England Patriots may already have a Tom Brady replacement in mind.

Finding a way to acquire him could be an issue, however.

Peter King of NBC Sports spoke to a rival general manger who said the Patriots "love" Oregon's Justin Herbert but questioned their desire to trade up for him. Herbert is a borderline lock for the top 10 and could go as high as No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots have the No. 23 pick in Round 1 but lack a second-rounder after trading it to Atlanta for Mohamed Sanu last season, meaning New England would have to dig deep into its future picks to move up.

