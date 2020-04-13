NBA Draft 2020: Updated 1st-Round Mock Draft, Predictions for Top Prospects

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

Unfortunately for this year's top men's college basketball players, they didn't get the opportunity to lead their schools through March Madness due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, that's not preventing many of the top players from the college ranks from moving on to the next stage of their careers by declaring for the NBA draft.

This year's draft is set to take place June 25, and there's a pool of talented players who will soon be moving up to the professional level, which also includes some top international names.

Here's a look at how the first round of this year's draft could unfold.

NBA Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Golden State: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

5. Detroit: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

6. New York: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

7. Chicago: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

8. Charlotte: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

10. Phoenix: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

11. San Antonio: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

12. Sacramento: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

14. Portland: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

15. Orlando: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

16. Minnesota (via Brooklyn): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

17. Boston (via Memphis): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

19. Milwaukee (via Indiana): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

20. Brooklyn (via Philadelphia): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver (via Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia (via Oklahoma City): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

23. Miami: Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

24. Utah: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

25. Oklahoma City (via Denver): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

26. Boston: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

27. New York (via L.A. Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

29. L.A. Lakers: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

30. Boston (via Milwaukee): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It only took a 32-game season at Georgia for Anthony Edwards to show why he's one of the most exciting players in the college ranks and a possible future NBA star.

The 18-year-old averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field. And although the Bulldogs were 16-16 (including 5-13 in SEC play), it wasn't his fault as he was the best player in the SEC and among the best in the nation.

The Warriors have the best odds to land the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, and how exciting would it be to see Edwards join a guard rotation that already features Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson?

ESPN's Mike Schmitz explored the possibility in a recent mock draft:

"Edwards would add instant offense to an already high-powered nucleus with his ability to get downhill and rise up from anywhere on the floor. Small-ball lineups featuring Stephen Curry, Edwards, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green would offer an intriguing blend of skill and bounce, while Edwards also has the long-term upside to grow into the face of the franchise down the line."

Regardless of whether Golden State ends up with the top selection, Edwards will likely be the first player selected as his impressive combination of size, athleticism and shooting skills makes him the most exciting prospect in the class. But it also makes sense for the Warriors to draft him, should they have the opportunity.

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

There's a lot of unknown surrounding James Wiseman, although it's undeniable that the 7'1" center has plenty of potential. It's just that we haven't gotten to see him in action much, considering his career at Memphis lasted only three games.

However, the 19-year-old impressed during his brief time on the court with the Tigers. He had 28 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in his college debut against South Carolina State. He then had 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocks vs. UIC, before notching 14 points and 12 rebounds against Oregon.

The Cavaliers could end up with the No. 2 pick, and even though they traded for center Andre Drummond in February, they could still be interested in selecting Wiseman, as ESPN's Jonathan Givony pointed out in a recent mock draft.

"They are likely to be in the market for a franchise frontcourt player, which is why a center like Wiseman is attractive," Givony wrote.

Even if Drummond remains Cleveland's starting center in the near future, that could give the teenager a chance to learn from a veteran and get some valuable court time at the NBA level.

So, it would make sense for the Cavs to add Wiseman with an eye toward the future, as he could develop into a dominant big man.

LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

LaMelo Ball has played in Lithuania and most recently Australia, but soon he'll be joining his older brother, Lonzo, in the NBA. And the youngest Ball brother is likely to be one of the first players selected in this year's draft.

The 18-year-old only played in 12 games for the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League in Australia due to a foot injury, but he impressed when he was on the court. He averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

And according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the experience may have also helped Ball develop his all-around game.

"He could always score the rock, but a year abroad has let him perfect his innate passing ability," Lewis wrote. "His basketball IQ is off the charts."

Ball never played at the college level, so it will be intriguing to see how his game has improved and the type of player he has turned into when he gets to the NBA.

That could be for the Timberwolves, who could pair Ball with D'Angelo Russell in their backcourt. And that could be a fun duo to watch playing together.