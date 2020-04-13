Bo Bichette, Fernando Tatis Shine in Wins on MLB the Show Players League

Rob Carr/Getty Images

There's no actual baseball to follow with the major league season on hiatus, but Bo Bichette, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jeff McNeil gave Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres and New York Mets fans something to cheer about Sunday.

All three are off to an impressive start in the MLB The Show Players League with a 3-1 record. They were three of six players in action Sunday after Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo set the bar during the Friday and Saturday competition with a 4-0 mark.

The six players—Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox, McNeil of the Mets, Luke Jackson of the Atlanta Braves, Bichette of the Blue Jays, Ryne Stanek of the Miami Marlins and Tatis of the Padres—who took the virtual field Sunday each played four games.

Here are the results.

Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox (2-2)

vs. Jackson (ATL), 1-0 loss

at Stanek (MIA), 7-1 win

vs. McNeil (NYM), 5-2 loss

at Bichette (TOR), 3-1 win

Jeff McNeil, New York Mets (3-1)

vs. Tatis Jr. (SD), 10-5 loss

at Jackson (ATL), 6-0 win

at Giolito (CWS), 5-2 win

vs. Stanek (MIA), 3-0 win

Luke Jackson, Atlanta Braves (1-3)

at Giolito (CWS), 1-0 win

vs. McNeil (NYM), 6-0 loss

vs. Bichette (TOR), 6-0 loss

at Tatis Jr. (SD), 4-3 loss

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays (3-1)

vs. Stanek (MIA), 2-0 win

at Tatis Jr. (SD), 6-4 win

at Jackson (ATL), 6-0 win

vs. Giolito (CWS), 3-1 loss

Ryne Stanek, Miami Marlins (0-4)

at Bichette (TOR), 2-0 loss

vs. Giolito (CWS), 7-1 loss

vs. Tatis Jr. (SD), 7-0 loss

at McNeil (NYM), 3-0 loss

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (3-1)

at McNeil (NYM), 10-5 win

vs. Bichette (TOR), 6-4 loss

at Stanek (MIA), 7-0 win

vs. Jackson (ATL), 4-3 win

Every team in baseball is represented by a player in the MLB The Show Players League, and every player will face the 29 others once in three-inning games before an eight-team postseason.

The competition is raising $175,000 for Boys & Girls Club with $5,000 going to a local affiliate on behalf of each player and another $25,000 going to the champion's local affiliate.

Bichette, Tatis and McNeil are all in ideal position to battle for that championship in the early going after impressive showings Sunday.

Perhaps the biggest turning point of the day's action came during the showdown between Tatis and McNeil, which went to extra innings. The final score didn't reflect the back-and-forth struggle, though, as Tatis exploded for five runs in the extra frame to walk away with a convincing victory.

The Padres shortstop was dialed in at the plate when controlling himself:

It wasn't all good news for Tatis, as he dropped a key match with Bichette. The Blue Jays slugger just missed a perfect day when the offense fittingly went quiet against a pitcher in Giolito, but he also went deep with his own avatar during the win over Stanek.

It was a day to forget for Stanek, as the Bichette home run was part of an 0-4 effort for the Marlins pitcher.

He will need to turn things around quickly if he is going to be a factor in the playoff race in the virtual National League East.