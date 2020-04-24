Projecting Where Jalen Hurts Will Be Drafted After Day 1 of 2020 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

There are a number of marquee names still available after the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, but few are as recognizable as Jalen Hurts.

It isn't every year teams in need of quarterback help can land a Heisman Trophy finalist who won a national championship and suited up for two of the sport's biggest powerhouses throughout his college football career.

That is exactly what the team that drafts Hurts will receive after the entire league passed on him in the opening round.

The 21-year-old started his college career with Alabama and threw for 2,780 yards and 23 touchdowns while running for 954 yards and 13 scores during his freshman campaign. It was a head-turning debut for a first-year player going against SEC defenses, especially when he led the Crimson Tide to the CFP National Championship Game.

While they fell short of the title in a loss to Clemson, he led Alabama right back to the championship game behind just one interception as a sophomore.

That is when his career turned, as Tua Tagovailoa took his place in the second half of that championship game and directed a comeback win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

While Hurts remained with the program in 2018, he was behind Tagovailoa on the depth chart and in need of a change if he was going to be the clear-cut starter once again.

He transferred to Oklahoma and was a Heisman finalist behind 3,851 passing yards, 1,298 rushing yards and 53 total touchdowns, one of which came on a reception.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Hurts to come off the board with the second pick of the second round in a mock draft earlier this month, meaning he likely won't have long to wait on the second day to hear his name called.

Here is a look at a few potential landing spots for the former Crimson Tide and Sooners signal-caller.

Indianapolis Colts

Depth Chart: Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett

Day 2 Picks: No. 34, No. 44, No. 75

Los Angeles' loss was the Indianapolis Colts' gain, as Philip Rivers elected to join the AFC South team this offseason.

That means the quarterback position is spoken for in 2020, but Rivers is only under contract through this season. What's more, Jacoby Brissett is only signed through this year as well, meaning the long-term future of the position is up for grabs in Indianapolis.

Rivers could be the temporary stopgap for a team looking to remain competitive in the immediate future until Hurts is ready to become the next franchise quarterback.

New England Patriots

Depth Chart: Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer

Day 2 Picks: No. 37, No. 71, No. 87, No. 98, No. 100

Perhaps nothing will be more jarring in the early going of the 2020 season than seeing someone other than Tom Brady under center for the New England Patriots.

The legendary signal-caller has joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving the position to the combination of youngster Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer isn't going to stand in Hurts' way of becoming the long-term answer, although Stidham has earned praise from his teammates this offseason.

Still, the Auburn product was just a fourth-round pick last year without any worthwhile NFL experience and wouldn't exactly be an all-time great blocking Hurts' path.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Depth Chart: Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph

Day 2 Picks: No. 49, No. 102

The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation is largely set in stone for the 2020 campaign with Ben Roethlisberger returning from injury and Mason Rudolph as an experienced backup who appeared in 10 games last year while the starter was sidelined.

Hurts could provide a long-term answer, though, as Roethlisberger is 38 years old and coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him play a mere two games.

Rudolph was also largely uninspiring while playing for Big Ben, and Hurts would perhaps give Pittsburgh a more viable option for the seasons to come.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Depth Chart: Gardner Minshew II, Joshua Dobbs

Day 2 Picks: No. 42, No. 73

Few could have seen the quarterback developments that would happen for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2019 season.

They signed Nick Foles to a four-year deal with the hope the Super Bowl champion would help lead the AFC South team to the Lombardi Trophy as he did with the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, he suffered a broken collarbone in Week 1, which cleared the way for Gardner Minshew II to take over.

The sixth-round pick became a social media sensation with his style and impressive play, and his presence may stop the Jaguars from taking Hurts in the second or even third round if they believe he will be the long-term franchise quarterback.

Washington

Depth Chart: Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen

Day 2 Picks: No. 66

On the surface, Washington taking a quarterback such as Hurts just one year after handing the franchise keys to Dwayne Haskins would be surprising.

After all, Haskins was the No. 15 overall pick with a big arm and plenty of promise. However, the Ohio State product struggled with consistency in his rookie season and will now be playing under a head coach in Ron Rivera who was with the Carolina Panthers when Washington drafted him.

Washington also added Kyle Allen, who appeared in 13 games last season for the Panthers, for depth purposes, so Hurts would still be facing a crowded quarterback room even if there are questions about Haskins' overall ceiling.

Baltimore Ravens

Depth Chart: Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III

Day 2 Picks: No. 55, No. 60, No. 92, No. 106

Of the teams listed here, the Baltimore Ravens would present Hurts with the smallest chance of being a starting quarterback in the near or long-term future.

Lamar Jackson is the reigning MVP, is just 23 years old and figures to be Baltimore's franchise quarterback for seasons to come if the 2019 campaign was any indication. Backup quarterback is an important spot for the Ravens since Jackson's ability as a dual-threat playmaker puts him at injury risk just based on the nature of the hits he could take as a runner, but Hurts isn't going to win any position battles here.

However, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com envisioned the Ravens using Hurts in a different way in March.

"He would be a perfect complementary quarterback for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, where he could execute the same scheme that Jackson has thrived in," Zierlein wrote. "The Ravens might be intrigued by the idea of using Hurts early on as a short-yardage runner to help take some of the physical toll away from Jackson."

Las Vegas Raiders

Depth Chart: Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota

Day 2 Picks: No. 80, No. 81, No. 91

Hurts would join a crowded quarterback room if the Las Vegas Raiders drafted him but not one that would be impossible to win a starting role.

Derek Carr is a three-time Pro Bowler but is just 17-30 as a starter the last three seasons, while Marcus Mariota lost his starting spot on the Tennessee Titans last year to Ryan Tannehill. Both have extensive starting experience in the NFL, but Hurts wouldn't exactly be competing with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in such a scenario.

Analysis and Predictions

The thought here is Jacksonville and Washington will not create additional competition for their second-year quarterbacks by drafting Hurts.

Both teams could treat the 2020 season as an opportunity for Haskins and Minshew to assert themselves as the clear-cut answers, and Hurts' presence could create unwanted drama and controversy at the position.

As for Pittsburgh, it is in win-now mode in the latter portion of Roethlisberger's career and will use its second-day picks on players who could step in right away and bolster other positions. While Baltimore is not an exact parallel given Jackson's age, it is also in win-now mode and will look for players who can also step into the lineup in areas of need.

That leaves the Colts, Patriots and Raiders as potential landing spots for Hurts.

This will come down to the Colts selecting before the others with the No. 34 overall pick in the draft.

Indianapolis needs a long-term answer with its top two options only under contract for the 2020 season, and Hurts is someone who can provide depth as a rookie and learn the ropes from a potential future Hall of Famer in Rivers until he is ready to become a full-time starter.

Look for the Colts to select Hurts in the second round.