Packers' Jordan Love Excited to Learn from Aaron Rodgers: 'One of the GOATs'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers traded up from No. 30 overall into the Miami Dolphins' 26th overall pick to select former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in Thursday's 2020 NFL draft.

Love met with the Packers over FaceTime at the beginning of this month.

"I didn't know what to expect," Love told ESPN's Suzy Kolber shortly after the Packers picked him. "Just very excited. Had some good talks with the coaching staff in Green Bay."

Love has been consistently pegged as a prospect who could really benefit from sitting for a year or two. Who better to learn behind than Rodgers? From a team perspective, the Packers need a solid backup.

"I can learn a lot from Aaron Rodgers," Love added to Kolber. "That's one of the GOATs right there in the game."

Rodgers is expected to take Love under his wing:

Around February's NFL combine, several experts were projecting the Indianapolis Colts to grab Love at No. 13 overall. That was made impossible when Indy traded its first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner on March 18.

Love's best collegiate campaign at Utah State came in 2018 when he threw for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions on 64 percent completion. He followed that up with a slightly less impressive 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 picks on a 61.9 completion percentage.

The California native helped his stock at the combine:

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported April 11 that seven NFL head coaches had called Matt Wells, formerly head coach at Utah State and now at Texas Tech, about Love. "Scouts and execs are torn on Love," Fowler wrote. "Some see the best pure thrower in the draft, others see a Day 2 pick."

One anonymous head coach told NFL.com's Kimberly Jones after the combine that the 21-year-old struck him as a "poor man's (Patrick) Mahomes." If that turns out to be the case, one team will be getting an even bigger steal than the Kansas City Chiefs did when they landed the Super Bowl LIV MVP at No. 10 overall in 2017.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Love's ceiling to be Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who went seventh overall in 2018.