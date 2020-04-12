Police Unable to Confirm Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Party Amid Lockdown

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Prosper Police Department was unable to verify whether Dak Prescott was violating social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic after they were alerted to a potential party at his residence, according to Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"The Prosper Police Department did respond to the Prescott residence after receiving a report of a potential 'party,'" assistant chief Scott M. Brewer said Saturday. "The officer was unable to verify the report of a 'party.' Therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines—to include social distancing."

On Saturday, TMZ Sports reported that Prescott hosted a birthday party for one of his friends on Friday night, with up to 30 people in attendance, including his teammate on the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott.

However, a source close to Prescott told Davison that "Dak did NOT have over 10 people and was not in violation of any social distancing."

But the initial report led to some questions about Prescott's decision-making:

Prescott has also been working out with wide receiver Dez Bryant as he attempts to make an NFL comeback:

The White House has recommended people avoid social gatherings with 10 or more people, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in March stating that "every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people."

Prescott currently finds himself in something of a contract showdown with the Cowboys after they used the exclusive franchise tag on him this offseason as he seeks a long-term extension. It remains to be seen if the Cowboys will further investigate Prescott's reported party and whether either the organization or the NFL will issue any punishments if they find he did ignore social distancing guidelines.