NBA Legend Gary Payton Delivers Food to Medical Campus in Oakland Amid COVID-19

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2013, file photo, inductee Gary Payton, left, speaks during the enshrinement ceremony for the 2013 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as Hall-of-Famer John Stockton, right, looks on at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Mass. Payton told Sports Illustrated on May 19, 2016, that he doesn't think Golden State's Stephen Curry should have been the NBA's first unanimous MVP. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton provided food for Oakland's Alta Bates Summit Medical Campus on Saturday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per TMZ Sports, providing "barbecue sandwiches and sides from local restaurant Kinder's Meats & Deli."

According to that report, "Gary had more than enough to feed everyone...and we mean just about every person on the hospital's payroll, including the often-forgotten security guards who are stationed at hospitals. All in all, we're told Payton had enough grub to feed about 200 workers."

Payton hung around and helped distribute the sandwiches. About 30 made it up to the intensive care unit. 

Payton, 51, spent 17 seasons in the NBA for the Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. He was a nine-time All Star and won a title with the Heat in the 2005-06 season. 

