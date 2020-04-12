NBA Legend Gary Payton Delivers Food to Medical Campus in Oakland Amid COVID-19

Steven Senne/Associated Press

NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton provided food for Oakland's Alta Bates Summit Medical Campus on Saturday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per TMZ Sports, providing "barbecue sandwiches and sides from local restaurant Kinder's Meats & Deli."

According to that report, "Gary had more than enough to feed everyone...and we mean just about every person on the hospital's payroll, including the often-forgotten security guards who are stationed at hospitals. All in all, we're told Payton had enough grub to feed about 200 workers."

Payton hung around and helped distribute the sandwiches. About 30 made it up to the intensive care unit.

Payton, 51, spent 17 seasons in the NBA for the Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. He was a nine-time All Star and won a title with the Heat in the 2005-06 season.