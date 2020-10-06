Jamie Drysdale Drafted No. 6 Overall by Anaheim Ducks in 2020 NHL Draft

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Anaheim Ducks used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft to select highly regarded defenseman Jamie Drysdale.

NHL Central Scouting named Drysdale the No. 3 North American skater and top defenseman in its final rankings.

The 18-year-old spent the past two years with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, finishing the 2019-20 season with 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) in 49 games. He was also a key part of Team Canada as it won the World Junior Championship in January.

In both competitions, Drysdale showcased his offensive skill set as a scorer and passer:

Central Scouting senior manager David Gregory described what Gregory brings to the table, via Adam Kimelman of NHL.com:

"Jamie Drysdale is the type of player that every team is looking for. Very smart puck-moving defenseman who can beat you with his vision, beat you with his hockey sense. [He's] able to use that great quickness and thinking to defend and strip a puck and turn it around, and before you know it, it's going the other way and finding the open man on the attack."

This two-way ability gives the 5'11", 175-pound player a lot of upside as he tries to make the leap to the next level.

Drysdale should be a reliable contributor for the Ducks before too long, even if he doesn't make an immediate jump to the NHL.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Anaheim selected fellow defenseman Jackson LaCombe in the first round last season and have promising young contributors like Jacob Larsson on the current roster, but this could be another key addition to help solidify the unit going forward.

After producing one of the worst records in the NHL this season, this pick should help move the squad back toward contention.