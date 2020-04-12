4-Star PF Prospect JT Thor Commits to Auburn over Oklahoma State

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2020

Four-star forward JT Thor announced his commitment to Auburn over Oklahoma State in an interview with Evan Daniels of 247Sports on Sunday.

"Bruce Pearl and the class that's coming in jelled well with me. I feel like we can have a really good season next year," Thor told Daniels. "He's a player's coach, first of all, and he's a winner. He had players before me that played like me, so I feel like I can fit in well to his system and we can make it work."

Thor is the No. 51 overall recruit and eighth-ranked power forward in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' composite.

Auburn currently has the No. 8 recruiting class in 2020, with Thor highlighting the group along with guard Sharife Cooper. Thor and Cooper are both Georgia products and have an existing relationship from working out together.

"We used to play two-on-two, three-on-threes," Thor said of Cooper. "Every time we're on the same team, we feel like we're unstoppable. Every time he throws me a lob, I set him a screen, pick-and-pop. I feel like me and him jell together and we can make a lot of noise next year."

Thor is a springy 6'8" athlete who will need to add some bulk to his 190-pound frame as he develops. He's nevertheless an electric dunker who can also stretch defenses beyond the arc—an ideal template for the modern 4.

Cooper and Thor should be one of the best young pick-and-pop combos in the nation next season for Bruce Pearl. 

