AEW's Chris Jericho Says He Would 'Absolutely' Do Commentary After He Retires

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Chris Jericho drew rave reviews for his commentary on last week's AEW Dynamite.

Turns out he enjoyed it enough that it might become a post-wrestling career.

"It was pretty fun," Jericho said on Facebook Live, per Wrestling Inc. "I've never commentated on a whole show before. The reason why I wanted to do it was just to have a presence on the show. As we kind of put a hold on so many things, including Blood and Guts, so I wanted to be on the show and provide a little energy, just in case. You know we are working in front of eight people, 10 people all strategically spaced apart of course."

Jericho and Tony Schiavone provided the commentary, with regulars Excalibur and Jim Ross not being available amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said the pair would be back doing the show next week and added it'll be a consideration once he retires.

"Absolutely, I always loved doing commentary," Jericho said. "To do it for a whole hour or two hours is not easy to do."

Jericho is widely viewed as one of the greatest promos in wrestling history, so it's no surprise to hear him thrive when given two hours of open mic time. His longstanding relationship with Schiavone, which dates back to WCW, also helped give the pair some natural chemistry.

If Jericho ever winds up in commentary, it might solidify his status as the greatest pro wrestling personality in history.