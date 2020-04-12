Aaron Judge, Andre Drummond, Julius Randle Donating Headphones to Schools

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2020

Several professional athletes have teamed up to help students through the coronavirus pandemic.

Andre Drummond and audio company JBL announced Sunday they will donate headphones to schools in the Cleveland and Detroit areas to support those using virtual classes to continue their education despite shutdowns nationwide, per Chris Fedor of cleveland.com.

Drummond, who split this season between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, explained the decision on his Instagram account.

"Life has changed a lot in the last month, including students," Drummond said. "So I'm teaming up with my partners at JBL to provide kids in need in both Cleveland and Detroit with headphones so they can stay focused in a new learning environment and stay successful in the classroom. We can beat this together."

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge are also set to help donate headphones to those in the New York area, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Fedor reported other JBL brand ambassadors will join in to help their local fans, including Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo, Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

Schools around the country have been closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announcing schools in the city will remain closed the rest of the year, via Nicole Acevedo and Dan Good of NBC News. Gov. Andrew Cuomo contradicted him, but there is still uncertainty.

Students have had to adjust to e-learning, but the donations from athletes will make things easier for those in need.

