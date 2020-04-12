Warren Moon Speaks on Cam Newton's Fit for Patriots, Chargers and Jaguars

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Though Cam Newton remains an unsigned free agent, Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon sees a couple of fits for the former Carolina Panthers star.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Moon listed the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars as possibilities, as he doesn't think Newton will go somewhere to be a backup.

Veteran journeyman Tyrod Taylor is expected to start for Los Angeles.

"Cam Newton, just given the fact of what he's done in the league since he's been there, is definitely going to be a slight upgrade," Moon said. "If he's a healthy Cam Newton."

He also noted the Jaguars' QB1 Gardner Minshew is "not really a solidified starter in this league yet."

Though there is some speculation about Newton ending up with the New England Patriots, Moon doesn't see it working out.

"I just don't know if Cam fits into that right now."

