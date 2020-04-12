Fantasy Football 2020: Latest Rankings and Stock Watch Ahead of NFL Draft

Fantasy Football 2020: Latest Rankings and Stock Watch Ahead of NFL DraftApril 12, 2020
The 2020 NFL draft is less than two weeks away. Beginning on April 23, hundreds of draft prospects will officially become NFL players, which will obviously have an impact on the fantasy football landscape.
In some cases, the rookies themselves will become new fantasy stars. This is believed to be a stellar wide receiver class, one that could mirror the fantasy impact had by players such as DK Metcalf and A.J. Browns last season. In other cases, the incoming rookies will either help or hamper veteran fantasy options.
Here, we'll dig into some of the latest fantasy stock trends with the draft right around the proverbial corner. First, though, a look at the latest PPR rankings.
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
10. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
11. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
12. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
14. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
15. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
16. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
17. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
19. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
20. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
22. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
23. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
24. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
25. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
28. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
29. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
31. Odell Beckham jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
32. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
33. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
34. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
35. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
36. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
37. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
38. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
39. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
40. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
41. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
42. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
43. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
44. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
45. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
46. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
47. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
48. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens
49. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
50. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Stock Up: Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback and 2019 first overall pick Kyler Murray flashed plenty of promise as a rookie. He passed for 3,722 yards, rushed for another 544 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns. His fantasy stock should take a major leap in Year 2, and not just because of the experience he's gained since being drafted.
Arizona traded for star wideout DeAndre Hopkins at the start of free agency, giving Murray the young No. 1 receiver he previously lacked. He should immediately make Murray a more productive passer.
"Hopkins isn’t a freak athlete like Julio Jones," The Athletic's Ted Nguyen wrote. : His 36-inch vertical is only in the 57th percentile among wide receivers. However, his ball tracking and ball skills are second to none. He has an extraordinary sense of where passes will land and routinely puts in himself in the best position to catch the ball or shield defenders off."
The addition of Hopkins gives Murray a second go-to target, along with ageless wonder Larry Fitzgerald. With Fitzgerald, Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson in the fold, the Cardinals now have one of the better receiving corps in the entire NFC.
Stock Down: Tyrell Williams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
While the trade for Hopkins will help Murray, the acquisition of wideout Nelson Agholor is likely to hurt Las Vegas Raiders receiver Tyrell Williams. While Agholor isn't the most dependable pass-catcher, he does have the speed necessary to stretch the field. That was largely Williams' role in 2019.
Additionally, the Raiders are expected to target a wide receiver early in this year's draft.
"Don't rule out a quarterback, one source said, but the expectation around the league is a wide receiver early and a middle-of-the-field defender with their second Round 1 pick," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote.
Las Vegas is armed with the 12th and 19th picks in the first round. If the first pick is used on a wide receiver like Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb or Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, it will further push Williams down the pecking order.
Hunter Renfrow became a bigger part of the offense and one of Derek Carr's favorite targets as last season went on. Between Renfrow, Agholor, tight end Darren Waller and potentially a Round 1 rookie, there will likely be fewer passes headed Williams' way. Don't expect him to match the 651 yards and six touchdowns he had in 2019.
Stock Up: Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Tight end Hayden Hurst was a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens back in 2018. However, he never lived up to that draft status in Baltimore, largely because the Ravens also selected Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews in the same draft class.
In two seasons with the Ravens, Hurst had just 43 receptions, 512 yards and three touchdowns. He could have more than that in 2020 alone now that he's a member of the Atlanta Falcons.
Atlanta traded for Hurst in order to replace Austin Hooper. Hooper caught 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns last season, and that's the sort of production Hurst may have as Atlanta's top tight end.
This isn't to suggest that Matt Ryan is a better quarterback than Lamar Jackson or that Atlanta's offense is necessarily a better fit for Hurst than Baltimore's. His rising stock is almost exclusively a matter of opportunity. No matter how much growth Hurst may show, he wasn't going to overtake Andrews on the depth chart.
Being in Atlanta's offense will play a part, though. With guys like Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley roaming in the secondary, Hurst will have plenty of opportunities at one-on-one coverage underneath. Ryan is a seasoned veteran who will use this to his advantage.
