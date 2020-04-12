Minnesota Duluth's Scott Perunovich Wins Hobey Baker Award

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 12, 2020

Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs' Scott Perunovich (7) during an NCAA hockey game against the Miami RedHawks, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich, a two-time NCAA national champion, has won the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the best player in Division I men's hockey.

Perunovich beat two other Hobey Hat Trick finalistsNorth Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi and Maine goalie Jeremy Swaymanto become the third defenseman in the last four seasons to win. He's the ninth defenseman and sixth Minnesota Duluth player to take the award since its inception in 1981.

Perunovich was an integral part of the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championship teams in 2018 and 2019, amassing 14 goals, 41 assists and a plus-31 during that two-year span.

He had another exceptional junior season with six goals, 34 assists and a plus-18 rating, helping UMD earn the fourth spot in the last USCHO.com poll of the year. The 21-year-old also finished tied for 10th in D-I in scoring.

The Bulldogs looked primed to make a serious run at a third straight championship, but the NCAA canceled the remainder of the postseason in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perunovich will now take his talents to the St. Louis Blues, who drafted him 45th overall in 2018. He agreed to a two-year contract with the team.

Video Play Button

As for the finalists, Kawaguchi and Swayman did not go home empty-handed.

Both were named first-team All-Americans, and Swayman was given the Mike Richter Award as NCAA Division I men's hockey's best netminder.

Related

    Watch every sudden death goal in the Frozen Four finals since 1977

    College Hockey logo
    College Hockey

    Watch every sudden death goal in the Frozen Four finals since 1977

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Women's hockey: Boston College's Hannah Bilka is the 2019-20 National Rookie of the Year

    College Hockey logo
    College Hockey

    Women's hockey: Boston College's Hannah Bilka is the 2019-20 National Rookie of the Year

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    College hockey awards: Hobey Baker 2020 Hat Trick finalists announced

    College Hockey logo
    College Hockey

    College hockey awards: Hobey Baker 2020 Hat Trick finalists announced

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    College hockey: 9 finalists announced for Spencer Penrose Award

    College Hockey logo
    College Hockey

    College hockey: 9 finalists announced for Spencer Penrose Award

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa