Cubs' Kris Bryant, Wife Jessica Announce Birth of Son Kyler on Twitter

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and wife Jessica Bryant announced the birth of their first child, Kyler Lee Bryant, on Saturday:

Kris Bryant had announced on Instagram on November 19 that the couple was expecting a baby boy in the spring.

He made numerous comments about his impending fatherhood in the past, joking to Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago on Feb. 15 that his child would probably be a rock star before his father (and Kyler's grandfather) Mike Bryant gave him a bat:

Bryant also said the following on the Marquee Sports Network (h/t John Silver of the Chicago Sun-Times).

"I think this is really what I’ve been put on this Earth to do, is be a dad," Bryant said on Feb. 28. "Obviously I play baseball pretty good, but I’m just so excited [for] this new journey with my wife and my family. Honestly, I think this is going to be one of the best years of my life."

Bryant, a three-time All-Star, has played with Chicago for five seasons. He won the 2016 National League MVP en route to the World Series.