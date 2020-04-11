Cubs' Kris Bryant, Wife Jessica Announce Birth of Son Kyler on Twitter

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 11, 2020

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, poses with his wife Jessica after Bryant received his National League MVP award before a baseball game between the Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and wife Jessica Bryant announced the birth of their first child, Kyler Lee Bryant, on Saturday:

Kyler was born last Tuesday.

Kris Bryant had announced on Instagram on November 19 that the couple was expecting a baby boy in the spring.

He made numerous comments about his impending fatherhood in the past, joking to Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago on Feb. 15 that his child would probably be a rock star before his father (and Kyler's grandfather) Mike Bryant gave him a bat:

Bryant also said the following on the Marquee Sports Network (h/t John Silver of the Chicago Sun-Times).

"I think this is really what I’ve been put on this Earth to do, is be a dad," Bryant said on Feb. 28. "Obviously I play baseball pretty good, but I’m just so excited [for] this new journey with my wife and my family. Honestly, I think this is going to be one of the best years of my life."

Bryant, a three-time All-Star, has played with Chicago for five seasons. He won the 2016 National League MVP en route to the World Series.

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: MLB in Japan a Possibility

    Tim Kurkjian said a source mentioned Japan as a possible location for 2020 season, among other ideas

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB in Japan a Possibility

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Yelich Pens Inspirational Letter

    Brewers star sent encouraging words to high school seniors at his alma matter

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yelich Pens Inspirational Letter

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Cubs’ $1M Fund Equates to $500 Grant for Each Eligible Employee

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Cubs’ $1M Fund Equates to $500 Grant for Each Eligible Employee

    Cubs Insider
    via Cubs Insider

    These 10 Cubs all-time records are unbreakable

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    These 10 Cubs all-time records are unbreakable

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago