Josh Christopher, Jalen Green Headline Upcoming 5-Star Recruit Commitments

Source: 247Sports

A number of the top recruits in the 2020 college basketball class are planning to announce which schools they'll be committing to in the near future.

Per 247Sports, 5-star prospects Jalen Green (April 17) and Greg Brown (April 24) will make their decisions later this month.

5-star forward Ziaire Williams plans to make his announcement on April 12, followed by 5-star guard Josh Christopher on April 13:

Per Corey Evans of Rivals, 4-star recruit JT Thor will decide between Auburn, Oklahoma State and UCLA on Sunday at noon ET.

Green is the highest-ranked prospect who still hasn't committed. The No. 3 recruit on the 247Sports composite list is a 6'5" combo guard from Prolific Prep in California. His crystal ball projections include Auburn (64 percent), Memphis (18 percent) and Oregon (9 percent).

Williams is the No. 5 overall prospect in 247Sports composite rankings, with Stanford currently leading the crystal ball predictions (43 percent). He's also considering Arizona, UCLA and USC.

Brown checks in at No. 9 on 247Sports' composite list. The Texas native narrowed his list of finalists to Memphis, Texas, Kentucky, Auburn and Michigan.

Per 247Sports' crystal ball projections, the Longhorns are the overwhelming favorite to get Brown (90 percent). Memphis was the only other school to receive consideration (10 percent).

There appears to be less drama with Christopher, the No. 10 player, with 247Sports' crystal ball projection giving the University of Michigan a 100 percent chance to secure his commitment.

If Christopher picks the Wolverines, head coach Juwan Howard could be on his way to securing the No. 1 overall class for 2020. The team currently ranks fourth in 247Sports' composite standings, behind Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina.

Michigan's class currently includes five commitments, with four players rated 4 stars or higher.