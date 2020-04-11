Video: Phil Mickelson Discusses 2004 Masters Win During Rewatch with Jim Nantz

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2020

Phil Mickelson celebrates after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., in this April 11, 2004 file photo. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
DAVE MARTIN/Associated Press

Phil Mickelson relived arguably the most memorable round of his career Saturday during a rewatch of Round 4 of the 2004 Masters.

Mickelson earned a one-stroke victory over Ernie Els at Augusta National, securing his first major title in the process after coming close so many times.

Lefty discussed his mind-set during the week, which he felt made a difference on the course:

He also singled out some key holes on the back nine that helped him earn the first-place finish.

By the time he hit his final putt and made the iconic leap in the air, Mickelson created a moment that will be remembered among golf fans for years.

The 49-year-old has gone on to win four more majors and is clearly one of the best golfers of his era, but few events will be as notable as his first Masters title.

Video Play Button

