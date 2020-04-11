Devin Booker Clinches NBA 2K20 Championship Berth with Win vs. Montrezl Harrell

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Devin Booker continues to impress in the NBA 2K20 Players Tournament, securing a spot in the championship round by defeating Montrezl Harrell on Saturday.

Unlike the first and second rounds, which were both single-elimination, the semifinals would be decided in a best-of-three series between the competitors.

Playing with the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game, Booker got the early advantage with an easy 68-54 win over Harrell and the Houston Rockets.

The first game also featured an Inception moment when Booker used the avatar of Harrell to dunk on Harrell:

It seemed obvious Booker was going to have a successful performance early on when his dog got on camera to congratulate the All-Star guard for getting off to a hot start:

In the second game, both players switched things up. Booker used the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors to knock off Harrell and the Milwaukee Bucks 65-62.

Things were much more compelling in Game 2, with the score tied at 31 going into halftime. There was an amusing moment when Harrell questioned the reality of Kyle Lowry being able to dunk from the free-throw line:

The fourth quarter initially looked like Booker would pull away when he scored six straight points to take a 56-50 lead. Harrell was able to rally back and had a chance to tie the score at 58, but he missed a wide-open layup with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Booker bought himself some breathing room with 90 seconds remaining when he made a jumper with Lowry for a 60-56 lead.

With Booker clinging to a 62-60 lead in the final 20 seconds, his defense stepped up by knocking the ball away from Antetokounmpo and made three free throws down the stretch to seal the win.